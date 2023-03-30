SAN DIEGO — Padres fans filled the red San Diego Metropolitan Transit System trolleys with brown and gold for Thursday’s home opener.

The MTS trolley is likely a cheaper option for fans to get to games throughout the season. A roundtrip fare costs around $5 and a day pass on MTS is $6.

The three closest trolley stops are the Gaslamp Quarter (green line), 12th & Imperial and Park & Market on the blue and orange lines.

Prior to each home game, the trolleys will run their normal times, leaving approximately every 15 minutes. After each home game, MTS expects the trolleys to be available for 45 minutes after the game ends. Crews from MTS and the Coaster had to adjust Thursday due to the adjusted game time.

Here’s how to plan to take public transportation for future games.

The game was initially set to start at 1:10 p.m., but was pushed to 6:40 p.m. because of rain in the San Diego region.

“We’re excited for this season, it should be the best season ever for us,” Padres Fan Arturo Garcia said.

He said a not-well-known way to park is to pre-pay for parking in advance and beat the crowds. For Thursday’s home opener he paid just $15 for a parking spot about a block away from the game.