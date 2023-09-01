SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — California Highway Patrol will be posting extra officers across California during the Labor Day weekend to get drivers who are under the influence off the roadways, the agency announced.

CHP will be holding a maximum enforcement period in partnership with Nevada Highway Patrol and the Arizona Department of Public Safety to ensure the safety of all motorists in the tri-state region throughout the holiday weekend.

The enforcement will begin at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 and will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4., according to CHP.

During the weekend, law enforcement will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations while assisting motorists get to their destination safely. Officers will have a special emphasis on identifying and apprehending those suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, CHP said.

“Alcohol-and drug-impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a release. “An impaired driver behind the wheel puts themselves and everyone on the road in great danger.”

“The CHP, along with our partners in Nevada and Arizona are committed to proactive enforcement throughout the holiday weekend. We will deploy all available personnel to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone traveling,” he added.

As it marks the traditional end of summer, Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel days for the year — both by air and by car.

Last year, CHP officers made more than 900 DUI arrests during Labor Day weekend, the agency said, in addition to issuing nearly 5,700 speeding citations. According to CHP, 52 people were also killed in crashes on California’s roads throughout the weekend.

“Avoid becoming a statistic and always designate a sober driver, utilize ride-share services, and always wear your seat belt,” the agency wrote in their release.