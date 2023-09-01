SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian is in critical condition after she was struck by a car in the parking lot of a San Diego-area Costco Friday morning, police said.

Around 10:34 a.m., the pedestrian, identified as a 63-year-old woman, was walking in the drive aisle of the Bay Ho Costco location when a vehicle collided with her for unknown reasons. The vehicle then fled the scene, SDPD said.

The pedestrian sustained multiple bone fractures and internal injuries, according to police. Her condition is considered life-threatening at this time.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is currently investigating the incident. No description of the vehicle or driver has been identified at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call SDPD at 858-495-7800 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.