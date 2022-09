SAN DIEGO – A woman crossing the street in the Talmadge area Friday night was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of El Cajon Boulevard. A female pedestrian in her 50s was crossing the street when she was struck by a gold Toyota Camry, according to police.

The driver fled the scene without stopping. According to witnesses, the driver went eastbound on El Cajon Boulevard.

The woman sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.