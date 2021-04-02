Hit-and-run crash seriously injures cyclist

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Authorities Friday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a cyclist in San Marcos.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, the cyclist, a 71-year-old man, was found lying in the street on Woodland Parkway north of Fulton Road, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Investigators determined the cyclist was in the northbound lane when he was hit from the rear by a silver Audi A4. The driver drove off.

San Marcos fire paramedics took the man to Palomar Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.