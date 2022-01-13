Hit-and-run crash causes serious injuries

Traffic investigators work at the scene of a hit-and-run crash in the Encanto neighborhood of southeast San Diego on Jan. 13, 2022.

SAN DIEGO — A hit-and-run crash left a passenger badly hurt near a freeway in southeast San Diego early Wednesday, and police are still looking for the driver.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Federal Boulevard near 60th Street, just south of state Route 94 in the Encanto neighborhood, a watch commander with San Diego Police Department said.

Officers say the driver hit a parked semi-truck, which carried into another parked car. The driver jumped out and ran away, police told FOX 5 at the scene, leaving their injured passenger in the car. That person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Traffic investigators blocked off lanes on Federal Boulevard between 60th and Winnett streets while they worked. The car involved in the crash was a black Honda sedan.