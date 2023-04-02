An 18-year-old driver led law enforcement on a high speed pursuit that ended in a crash, authorities said. (Photo: SOCAL NEWS OUTLET)

SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old driver led law enforcement on a high speed pursuit that stretched over two counties, authorities said.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Department told the San Diego Sheriff’s Department to “be on the lookout” for a stolen white 2023 Kia Forte they were pursing southbound on Interstate 15, SDSO stated in a news release Sunday.

According to the department, Riverside authorities reported they had lost sight of the vehicle shortly before midnight Saturday.

A short time later, deputies from the Fallbrook Station located the stolen Kia travelling south on I-15 at Mission Road without its lights illuminated, SDSO said. Authorities say deputies initiated a traffic enforcement stop and the driver failed to yield, prompting a traffic pursuit.

The Kia continued southbound on I-15 at speeds up to 110 mph, the department noted.

The pursuit led deputies through the city of Escondido and then westbound on Highway 78, officials said. Authorities say the vehicle exited at Sycamore Avenue and then traveled through the city of Vista.

SDSO says the driver ended up hitting a concrete traffic circle structure at the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and Pala Vista Drive, which caused the Kia to overturn.

Meanwhile, the pursuing deputy’s view was reportedly obscured by the suspect’s vehicle kicking up dust and debris, officials explained. The department said the deputy was unable to avoid a collision with the same traffic circle structure and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A deputy’s vehicle is seen at the crash site. (Photo: SOCAL NEWS OUTLET)

Officials determined there were four people inside the stolen Kia: an adult driver, one adult passenger and two juvenile passengers. Due to the seriousness of the collision, they were all transported to a local hospital for medical evaluations, according to SDSO.

Authorities have identified the driver as 18-year-old Brenden Hawkins who was arrested and is now facing charges that include possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading and two counts of felony child endangerment for the juvenile passengers.

SDSO says an investigation into the stolen vehicle and traffic collisions is ongoing.