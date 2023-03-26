NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday after a high-speed pursuit started in North County and ended in the South Bay, authorities said.

The incident began around 1:50 a.m. when a police officer saw a motorcyclist driving at excessively high speeds on southbound Interstate 15 in Escondido, said Lt. Suzanne Baeder of the Escondido Police Department.

At that time, officers attempted to stop the driver who police say fled and continued southbound at a high rate speed.

A San Diego Sheriff’s Department helicopter was called in to assist and followed the motorcycle until it stopped in National City, said Lt. Baeder.

Officers responded to the area and authorities say the driver initially hid, but was peacefully taken in to custody after the helicopter pilots made announcements for the driver to surrender.

The motorcyclist has been identified by police as 23-year-old Michael Chavez who resides in Jamul. Chavez was arrested on Hoover Avenue in National City on charges of felony evasion and reckless driving, Lt. Baeder confirmed.