SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the pedestrian in a fatal collision on the Interstate 5 last month.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just north of the Old Town Avenue overcrossing while attempting to cross the northbound lanes of the highway on Oct. 14 at about 8 p.m., according to a county spokesperson.

Law enforcement and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the pedestrian. However, he was later pronounced dead on the scene.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

A forensic artist created a possible sketch of the John Doe, who was described as a 5’11”, roughly 215 pound Hispanic or Middle Eastern man in his 30s or 40s, and two of his unique tattoos.

One of the tattoos is believed to read “Margarita” in cursive with a heart above the letter “i.” The other tattoo is believed to be a crown over two script letters, the second one being an “r.”

According to the county, he did not have identification on him at the time of the crash and investigators are unable to identify him with his fingerprints.

Photos of the sketches of the individual and the can be found below.

Forensic Sketch of the John Doe by PJ Puterbaugh. (Courtesy of the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office)

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to contact the Investigations Unit o the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at 858-694-2905 and reference case number 2023-03316.