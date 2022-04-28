SAN DIEGO — Drivers headed to the stores, homes and hotels of the Mission Valley area this weekend will need to plan around the closure of two busy ramps from state Route 163.

Starting at 4 a.m. Saturday and lasting through 4 a.m. Sunday, transportation officials will close the northbound SR-163 ramps to both east and westbound Interstate 8 and Friars Road, according to Caltrans.

That will primarily affect people headed from the downtown and Hillcrest areas into Fashion Valley and Mission Valley, popular neighborhoods for weekend shoppers and people dining out on a Saturday.

Drivers won’t have access to exit on busy Friars Road or transfer to I-8, instead heading further north on SR-163 to the Genesee Avenue off-ramp, turning around and heading back south on SR-163 until they reach Friars or the I-8 ramp they wanted to access.

Crews will also close the northbound SR-163 ramp on 6th Avenue in Hillcrest, just south of the other ramp closures. Signs will detour drivers east on University Avenue in the area.

The agency said the closures will give crews room to work on crash cushions, barriers that take a variety of forms — often hard plastic filled with water or sand — and help protect freeway infrastructure where guardrails or other measures won’t suffice.

Caltrans San Diego uses its Twitter account to share real-time updates with drivers, and the agency also updates its QuickMap with traffic conditions.

Get more information, including a live traffic map, on the FOX 5 San Diego traffic page.