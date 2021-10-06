Heads up, drivers: Last exit before border crossing is moving

SAN DIEGO — Drivers who frequently cross the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa, or who often drive through that area, should be aware of a change to the freeway that’s helping pave the way for a new port of entry.

The Siempre Viva Road off-ramp — the last U.S. exit on state Route 905 — will be relocated east of its current location Thursday. That means travelers who don’t want to cross the border to Mexico will exit a half-mile earlier than before. Drivers will still have access to a dedicated U-turn in the median if they mistakenly pass the off-ramp and are approaching the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Caltrans and SANDAG crews will fully close eastbound SR-905 between La Media Road and Siempre Viva Road from Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. until Thursday, Oct. 7 at 4 a.m. to complete the change, Caltrans announced. During that closure, drivers will be detoured via the La Media Road off-ramp.

The agency says relocating the off-ramp is a key step in the project adding a third port of entry in the San Diego area by 2024. The toll road, State Route 11 and Otay Mesa East, are aimed at reducing wait times at the border and providing more options for cross-border travelers.

