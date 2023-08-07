SAN DIEGO — Gas prices are increasing throughout the county as the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline is $5.13 while the national average is $3.83.

San Diego drivers are dealing with gas prices that seem to be climbing along with summer temperatures.

Alan Gin, professor of economics at the University of San Diego, says a few things are causing gas prices to rise, including the heat wave we’ve had across the country.

“Some of the refineries in Texas and Louisiana had to shut down or reduce their production due to the heat,” Gin explained.

He says the cutback in production of oil by Russia and Saudi Arabia is also why gas prices have continued to go up.

“I think that’s definitely an incentive for people to switch to electric vehicles,” he said.

Last year, California Governor Gavin Newsom approved a rule that all new cars sold in the state by 2035 would need to have zero emissions.

But for now, as summer winds down, Gin says relief could be around the corner.

“The summer driving season is about over now,” Gin said. “Once people start going back to school, I think what you’ll see is reduced production from demand as far as gasoline and that will cause prices to go down.”

Auto experts at American Automobile Association says there are some things you can do to help keep your gas cost down including combining your trips, make sure that your tires are properly inflated, your maintenance is up-to-date and avoid speeding on the freeway.