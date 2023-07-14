An evacuation order was in effect for an area in Poway Friday, July 14, 2023 due to a gas leak. (KSWB)

POWAY, Calif. — An evacuation order is in effect for an area in Poway due to a gas leak, authorities announced Friday.

Shortly after noon, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department sent out a tweet informing the public of a leak at the intersection of Pomerado Road and Holland Road.

The shaded area in the image seen below is under an evacuation order:

SDSO says a temporary evacuation point has been set up at Mesa View Baptist Church, which is located at 13230 Pomerado Rd.

Authorities are asking the public to follow the evacuation order for their safety.

Pomerado Road is closed between Leone Way and Vaughan Road.

Powers Road and Frame Road are closed at Vaughan Road, Holland Road, Glenoak Road and Frame Road.

Emergency personnel are working to address the issue.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.