Full weekend rail closure between Oceanside, San Diego begins at midnight

DEL MAR (CNS) – Starting at midnight, a full rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego will go into effect to accommodate work along the passenger and freight rail line.

The closure will take place from 12 a.m. on Saturday and remain through Sunday evening.

During the closure, crews will install irrigation lines underneath the tracks for the Del Mar Bluffs emergency repairs project and excavate underneath the tracks to install an irrigation pipe and backfill the area. The irrigation line will be used to water the future landscaping on the bluffs slope repair area. San Diego Association of Governments and North County Transit District crews will work together to stabilize the bluffs and ensure ongoing safety and reliability along the Los Angeles — San Diego — San Luis Obispo rail corridor. SANDAG is also exploring a long-term strategy to move the rail line off the bluffs.

The closure will affect four rail services operating on the San Diego segment of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor: NCTD, Metrolink, Amtrak and the freight carrier BNSF.

Regular passenger rail service is scheduled to resume by 5 a.m. on Monday. Riders are encouraged to plan for increased travel time, as trains could be delayed.

