Full rail closure between Oceanside, San Diego to take place this weekend

SAN DIEGO — A full rail closure will be in effect this weekend to accommodate work along the passenger and freight rail line between Oceanside and San Diego, the San Diego Association of Governments announced Thursday.



The closure will take place from midnight Saturday through Sunday evening as work continues on two SANDAG rail projects.

Construction activities are planned during the upcoming closure for the Mid-Coast Extension of the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley in San Diego and the El Portal Undercrossing project in Encinitas, which officials say will improve safety and operations of the San Diego segment of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor.

The closure will affect four rail services operating on the LOSSAN: North County Transit District (NCTD), Metrolink, Amtrak and the freight carrier BNSF. Full rail closures are routinely scheduled to advance rail construction and ensure worker safety.

Regular passenger rail service is scheduled to resume by 5 a.m. Monday. SANDAG is advising riders to plan for increased travel time, as trains could be delayed.

The following work will be done during the closure:

In San Diego, crews will be performing ongoing inspections along the southern portion of the Mid-Coast Trolley Extension alignment. Work activities will include wiring and electrical activities for the light rail system and performing punch list items at the stations and along the light rail right-of-way.

In Encinitas, crews will perform utility work for the El Portal Undercrossing project. Work activities include relocating fiber optic cables. Work will occur during daytime hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During construction, nearby residents and businesses can expect intermittent noise and lights. Please visit GoNCTD.com, Amtrak.com, or MetrolinkTrains.com for alternate route schedules.