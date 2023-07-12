PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. — The Beach Bug is a new electric vehicle that will be used to shuttle people around Pacific Beach.

The City of San Diego and SANDAG have partnered up to launch the new, free service. City leaders held a news conference Wednesday morning, announcing the pilot program.

Here’s how it works:

— Anyone can request a ride through the Circuit App.

— There are four Beach Bug shuttles operating that will transport riders anywhere in PB, as well as to and from the Balboa Avenue Transit Station.

City leaders say it’s an open invitation for you to come out to the beach using a tool to help you move around the region without relying on a car.

“I invite all San Diego’s to take a ride on the Beach Bug. There are a fleet of four of them running 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, “ said Mayor Todd Gloria.

Local residents told FOX 5 they like the shuttle service for multiple reasons.

“It’s going to lower the emissions. We’re going to make our street safer for not just the locals and residents, but for all the visitors that come visit us as well. Pacific Beach is a beautiful town,” said Randal Engstrom.

The pilot program will also soon roll out in the Southbay and Oceanside. The shuttles will, of course, have unique names to be more in line with their communities.

These rides are free for the next three months after that, it’s $2.50 for all-day use.