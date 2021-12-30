Free rides, extended service available to San Diego travelers on New Year’s Eve

SAN DIEGO – Planning to travel on New Year’s Eve? Consider these free and extended hour options from the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and the North County Transit District.

Metropolitan Transit System

Free rides on the MTS network are being offered Friday after 6 p.m. as an option for safe and reliable transportation for the public, MTS Board Chair Nathan Fletcher said Thursday.

That includes service on all MTS buses and its three trolley lines.

“Free rides after 6 p.m. and extra late-night service will give people a great option for staying safe and let MTS do the driving for them,” Fletcher said.

Here are a few times to keep in mind if utilizing the transit system:

Green Line : The last call train to San Diego State University on the Green Line is at 12:36 a.m;

: The last call train to San Diego State University on the Green Line is at 12:36 a.m; UC San Diego Blue Line : The last call train northbound from the San Ysidro Station to UTC is at 11:49 p.m. It departs America Plaza Station downtown at 12:34 a.m.; Headed back southbound, the last call train from America Plaza to San Ysidro leaves at 12:49 a.m.; and the last call train southbound from UTC to the San Ysidro Station is at 12:18 a.m. and will depart at 1:07 a.m. from downtown;

: The last call train northbound from the San Ysidro Station to UTC is at 11:49 p.m. It departs America Plaza Station downtown at 12:34 a.m.; Headed back southbound, the last call train from America Plaza to San Ysidro leaves at 12:49 a.m.; and the last call train southbound from UTC to the San Ysidro Station is at 12:18 a.m. and will depart at 1:07 a.m. from downtown; Orange Line: The last call train eastbound from the Downtown Courthouse to the Arnele Avenue Station leaves at 12:15 a.m.; and the last one headed westbound from Arnele to the Downtown Courthouse station departs at 1:15 a.m.

Extended late-night service is planned on routes 30, 215 and 235, according to the transit system, which also noted no service will run on Rapid Express Routes 280, 290, Rural Route 892 and 894, and Coaster Connections 972, 973, 974, 978 and 979.

North County Transit District

The free rides promotion also applies to those using North County Transit District services, including Coaster, Sprinter and Breeze/Flex Bus service.

“We encourage everyone going out to celebrate on New Year’s Eve to take advantage of the free transit rides as a safe, convenient alternative to driving a car,” NCTD Board Chair Tony Kranz said in a statement.

A few times riders should keep in mind this weekend:

Coaster: The last call train from the Santa Fe Depot to Oceanside is at 1:20 a.m. and will run on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day;

The last call train from the Santa Fe Depot to Oceanside is at 1:20 a.m. and will run on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day; Sprinter: Last call service on the westbound train from the Escondido Transit Center is at 1:33 a.m.; its last call service traveling eastbound from the Oceanside Transit Center leaves at 2:26 a.m. Like the Coaster, it also will run on a Sunday schedule on Saturday;

Last call service on the westbound train from the Escondido Transit Center is at 1:33 a.m.; its last call service traveling eastbound from the Oceanside Transit Center leaves at 2:26 a.m. Like the Coaster, it also will run on a Sunday schedule on Saturday; Breeze/Flex Bus Service: New Year’s Eve will run on a normal weekday schedule.

More information on holiday weekend travel is available here.