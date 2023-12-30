SAN DIEGO — Ringing in the New Year just got a little more affordable for those planning to use public transit in San Diego.

The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and the North County Transit District (NCTD) will provide complimentary rides after 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, as well as extended late-night service from downtown on the MTS Trolley and NCTD COASTER.

Free rides will include all bus, Trolley, SPRINTER and COASTER service.

“There are so many great things to celebrate from 2023 and looking ahead to 2024, and we want people to do that safely,” said Stephen Whitburn, MTS Boardmember and San Diego City Councilmember, District 3. “We hope offering free public transit encourages folks to leave the car at home, hop on the Trolley or a bus at no cost, and enjoy the celebrations safely and hassle free.”

There will also be New Years Eve MTS Trolley service from 12th and Imperial. Here’s a breakdown of services:

Green Line

Service will run every 30 minutes.

Last train to Santee departs at 2:06 a.m.

UC San Diego Blue Line

Service will run south to San Ysidro every 15 minutes (until 12:37 a.m.), and then every 30 minutes. Service will run north to UTC every 30 minutes.

Last train southbound to San Ysidro departs at 2:37 a.m.

Last train northbound to UTC departs at 2:08 a.m.

Orange Line

Service will run every 30 minutes.

Last train eastbound to Arnele Ave. Station departs at 2:26 a.m.

Extra NCTD COASTER service will also be provided. An extra southbound train will depart from Oceanside Transit Center at 10:36 p.m., and the last northbound train will depart from Santa Fe Depot at 1:20 a.m.

Taking the Sprinter? There will be extra trips departing Oceanside Transit Center at 12:33 a.m., 1:33 a.m., and 2:33 a.m. There will also be extra trips departing Escondido Transit Center at 11:33 p.m., 12:33 a.m., and 1:33 a.m.

A full look at ride schedules for New Year’s Eve can be found here.

On New Year’s Day, MTS bus and Trolley routes will operate a Sunday schedule.