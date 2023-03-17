SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol officers are warning of a potential spike in driving under the influence arrests as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations bloom all over the county.

“We are proactively looking for those DUI drivers. St. Paddy’s Day is a holiday where a lot of people are drinking,“ said Officer Jared Grieshaber with the CHP.

With this St. Patrick’s Day landing on a Friday, officers say it gives revelers a little more freedom, because there is no work Saturday morning.

“She’s my DD, she’s my ride home,” said a partier in Hooley’s Irish Pub.

A DUI can cost roughly $10,000 in legal fees and fines and potentially suspend a driver’s license.

The legal alcohol driving limit is .08 and smaller people can get to that limit in as much as two drinks in an hour.

Officers say drive safe or take an Uber, it will be the best $20-30 you’ll ever spend.