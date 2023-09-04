SAN DIEGO — Four more drivers have been arrested by California Highway Patrol officers on suspicion of driving under the influence in the San Diego area during the Labor Day weekend, the department said.

As of Monday morning, the additional arrests bring the total number of DUIs in CHP’s jurisdiction up to 15 during the department’s period of maximum enforcement for the holiday.

The period, which was implemented to post additional officers across the state for roadway safety, began at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 and will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

During the weekend, law enforcement will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations while assisting motorists with getting to their destination safely. Officers will have a special emphasis on identifying and apprehending those suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, CHP said.

On top of the 15 DUI arrests, CHP San Diego area officers have issued 199 citations for various vehicle code violations. No fatalities have occurred yet in the region, the agency said.

Additional arrests have been made by other local law enforcement agencies during planned DUI checkpoints this weekend, including two in Santee Friday night by the San Diego Sheriff’s Office and three in Escondido by local police on Saturday.

“Alcohol-and drug-impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a release before the start of the holiday weekend. “An impaired driver behind the wheel puts themselves and everyone on the road in great danger.”

“The CHP, along with our partners in Nevada and Arizona are committed to proactive enforcement throughout the holiday weekend. We will deploy all available personnel to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone traveling,” he added.

Last year, CHP officers made more than 900 DUI arrests during Labor Day weekend, the agency said, in addition to issuing nearly 5,700 speeding citations. According to CHP, 52 people were also killed in crashes on California’s roads throughout the weekend.