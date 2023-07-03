ENCINITAS, Calif. — Four people were arrested at a driving under the influence checkpoint in Encinitas Friday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station conducted the stop in the 1800 block of S. Coast Highway 101 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

During that time, three drivers were taken into custody on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. An additional person was taken into custody on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs, SDSO said. The identity of those arrested have not been released.

Approximately 600 cars went through the weekend checkpoint, with 196 evaluated by deputies. According to SDSO, 12 of those drivers underwent in-field sobriety tests.

In addition to the arrests, one driver was cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed, SDSO said. Three additional drivers were cited for other violations, including driving with an open alcoholic beverage container.

Two vehicles were towed as a result of the stop, according to SDSO.

This DUI checkpoint was held during the first night of local law enforcement’s “maximum enforcement period” for the Fourth of July.

The period, which will conclude Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., is part of annual efforts to crack down on dangerous driving during the holiday, which is considered to be one of the deadliest days on the nation’s roads due to DUI collisions.

According to California Highway Patrol, 44 people were killed as a result of drunk driving crashes across the state during last year’s Independence Day weekend.

Local law enforcement agencies have also increased patrols along the beaches, ensuring that beachgoers follow rules that prohibit behaviors like alcohol consumption and smoking.

Further DUI checkpoints are planned across the county during the holiday. Authorities stress that San Diegans stay safe and act responsibly this Fourth of July.

FOX 5’s Zara Barker contributed to this report.