LAKESIDE, Calif. — Food grease from a semi-truck spilled onto State Route 67 Tuesday morning, snarling traffic along the roadway through Lakeside.

The grease spill was reported along the southbound lanes of the highway near Willow Road around 4:40 a.m.

According to California Highway Patrol logs, a semi-truck that passed over the road appeared to have a hole in its tank, leaking an unknown amount of waste onto the roadway.

Environmental crews were called to the scene. At this time, it does not appear to be toxic, but CHP said the spill has created slick conditions for motorists.

Traffic was slowed along both directions of the roadway from about Winter Gardens Boulevard to San Vincente Avenue ahead of the morning commute. According to Caltrans San Diego, all southbound traffic is being detoured to Willows Road.

No additional details were immediately available.