Flipped semi trailer closes lanes of SR-76 near Rincon Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A semi-truck pulling two trailers overturned this morning with unknown injuries forcing State Route 76 down to one lane at Rincon Ranch Road.

San Diego Fire-Rescue reported on scene around 5:30 a.m. checking the driver for a possible head injury, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was pulling two trailers of hay heading west on SR-76 when the semi-truck rolled over. The cause of the accident was not released and is under investigation.

No other information was released. The CHP was investigating the accident. SR-76 was operating as one lane at Rincon Ranch Road as of 6:30 a.m.

