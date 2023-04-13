SAN DIEGO — A fire truck was towed out of a small sinkhole after the emergency vehicle had become stuck Thursday in the Escondido area.

Around 5:10 p.m., SkyFOX aerial footage over a parking lot at 1001 Country Club Lane captured video of a truck from Escondido Fire Department stuck in about a one-foot deep sinkhole, according to Escondido police.

The fire truck was exiting the parking lot when some of the asphalt gave out, authorities said.

When SkyFOX was over the parking lot, first responders were able to tow the fire engine out.

No other information has been provided at this time.

