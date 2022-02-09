Traffic jammed as fire breaks out near freeway in Pacific Beach

Traffic on Interstate 5 just north of Mission Bay in Pacific Beach on Feb. 9, 2022. San Diego Fire-Rescue was dealing with a small fire that sent smoke rising from a freeway underpass. (SkyFOX/KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — Traffic was briefly blocked during rush hour Wednesday when a fire broke out near the freeway in Pacific Beach.

The fire was reported around 7 a.m. beneath Interstate 5 just north of Mission Bay, according to California Highway Patrol. Callers told CHP that smoke was coming up on both sides of the freeway near Grand Avenue.

San Diego Fire-Rescue sent crews to extinguish the flames and officials blocked one northbound lane. Smoke was no longer visible when SkyFOX flew overhead around 7:30 a.m., but drivers were still slowed through the area. The traffic jam reached back to Interstate 8.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the fire, but CHP was investigating if it was linked to a homeless encampment in the area, department incident logs showed.

Check back for updates to this developing story.