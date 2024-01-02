SAN DIEGO — Flames erupted in a semi-truck traveling on State Route 905 near Otay Mesa Tuesday morning, snarling traffic through the area.

The fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol logs. It was confirmed that the driver was out of the truck shortly after.

There were no injuries reported to the driver or any fire personnel.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire just before 7 a.m. Video captured by SkyFOX showed the front cabin of the semi-truck, which was pulled onto the shoulder of the road, almost entirely destroyed as a result of the blaze.

It is not known what caused the flames to break out. No further details were immediately available.

Traffic through the area was reduced to two lanes, causing moderate delays for drivers ahead of the morning commute.

As of 7:10 a.m., the No. 3 and No. 4 lanes were still blocked off by fire crews.