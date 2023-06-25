Four additional miles of Interstate 5 carpool lanes are set to open in North County, San Diego. (Courtesy of Caltrans)

SAN DIEGO — Drivers in North County will get some traffic congestion relief this week with the opening of four more miles of carpool lanes on Interstate 5 on Monday, Caltrans announced.

The new lanes will open on the northbound side of the highway in Oceanside and Carlsbad, stretching from Palomar Airport Road to the State Route 78 exit. According to Caltrans, this could cut commute time for some drivers by as much as 50% during peak travel hours.

The opening of the northbound highway expansion comes about two weeks after four miles of new southbound carpool lanes were opened in the same area, marking the beginning of the end for a $410 million project aimed at adding 13 miles of HOV lanes through North County.

The project is part of the nearly $900 million Build North Coast Corridor program — a joint effort by Caltrans and the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) described by transportation officials earlier this month as “one of the largest infrastructure improvements in the San Diego region.”

Construction for the Build North Coast Corridor program includes the additional miles of HOV lanes on I-5, as well as an expansion of the Los Angeles-San Diego- San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) rail line through North County and restoration of pedestrian access to the San Elijo Lagoon.

Construction for the Build North Coast Corridor program began in 2017, with the first stretch of new HOV lanes opening up to motorists in the spring of 2022. The final four miles of northbound carpool lanes on Monday will complete the program’s work to I-5.

“These lanes will encourage more carpooling and increase vehicle occupancy along a major corridor in San Diego’s North County,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said of the added HOV lanes earlier this month. “This construction project delivers groundbreaking expanded multimodal capacity to the region, in line with our goals of building a quicker, more equitable, and cleaner transportation system.”

The full list of completed projects in the Build North Coast Corridor program can be found here. The remainder of the Build North Coast Corridor program is anticipated to be completed in 2024, according to SANDAG.

FOX 5’s Misha DiBono contributed to this report.