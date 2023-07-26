SAN DIEGO — A FedEx driver pulled a man out of a burning car following a Wednesday morning crash in Miramar, authorities said.

Media Information Officer Mark Latulippe with California Highway Patrol confirmed to FOX 5 that a man crashed into the right shoulder guardrail on southbound Interstate 15, just north of Highway 52, around 3 a.m.

Authorities say the car burst into flames with the driver still inside. That’s when a FedEx driver pulled over to help the man out of the fiery vehicle, Latulippe confirmed.

The man was reported to have sustained major injuries to his leg. He was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital for care, authorities said.

CHP says drugs and/or alcohol were not suspected to be a factor in this collision.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.