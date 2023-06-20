VISTA, Calif. — Sunday was the worst Father’s Day imaginable for Miguel Aguilar. Two of his children were hit and killed on the eastbound lanes of State Route 78 Sunday evening.

“That was the hardest moments to see as a father, just two bodies laying there,” Aguilar said, remembering the moment he pulled onto the scene to find two of his children had died.

“Everyday I wake up, just looking at their faces in my head, every night I go to sleep dreaming of them, it’s the only place I can hold them, kiss them, tell them I love them,” he said.

Sandra Ortiz, 33, was driving her six kids to the park on Sunday evening, when luggage fell off the top of their car. She pulled to the shoulder and 16-year-old Amy Monserrat and 10-year-old Alan Gerardo got out of the car to retrieve the luggage when they were hit and killed on SR-78.

“My daughter was a special beautiful girl, she had a lot of dreams, she wanted to have a bakery shop, she loved to bake,” Aguilar said through the emotional interview. “My boy, he was my first born son.”

Aguilar said his son had dreams of being an architect and was an incredible dancer. He added that his other four children were in the car and witnessed the horrific incident.

According to Aguilar, his 12-year-old daughter had told him what happened and said when they pulled over, the two kids got out of the car immediately, despite mom telling them not to, but it was too late.

Ortiz was arrested on the scene for driving under the influence, manslaughter and child endangerment.

“She’s been a loving mother, a great mother, a loving wife,” Aguilar said. “My wife loved our kids.”

The family of eight had recently moved back to San Diego from Arizona, didn’t have a permanent home and were living between hotels.

According to Aguilar, the family of eight met to celebrate Father’s Day Sunday morning, and then later in the day, the mom was taking the six kids to Sunset Park in San Marcos for their oldest daughter to try and make money by selling bracelets and pop-its, so they could buy their father a present.

Aguilar said he doesn’t believe his wife had been under the influence, and believed she had a beer. Now, Ortiz is behind bars awaiting her first court appearance on the charges in front of a judge Thursday afternoon.

“The only thing I got to do is stay strong for the rest of my kids,” Aguilar said, through tears.

He is now juggling trying to make a living and taking care of his four kids under 12 years old.

The family has a GoFundMe set up.

The family is having a fundraiser food sale and vigil at Sunset Park in San Marcos Sunday morning.