SAN DIEGO — A SigAlert has been issued for State Route 78 after a car rolled over an embankment near Ramona, leaving at least one person dead.

The crash was reported to law enforcement just after 6:30 p.m. According to California Highway Patrol logs, a silver Dodge Challenger flipped and rolled down about 900 feet into an embankment near 1900 San Pasqual Valley.

San Diego police confirmed to FOX 5 that at least one person is dead as a result of the crash. Crews are on site to rescue any people that may still in the car.

Road closures are in place between San Pasqual Academy and Ramona for the rescue, CHP said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.