SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol is dealing with a number of fatal pedestrian crashes on freeways and roads, including three this week.

This is a type of incident that the CHP is reporting weekly and sometimes multiple times in a week. They have reported people walking along the highway, oftentimes dangerously close to cars. Studies have found that California records the most fatal pedestrian incidents compared to the rest of the country.

So far this week, on Friday night San Diego Police said a driver in a gold Toyota Camry hit and killed a woman in her 50s walking in the Talmadge area. San Diego police said the driver fled the scene without stopping.

The CHP reported a 24-year-old driver hit and killed a woman walking on Interstate 8, Thursday morning around 12:30 a.m. It happened near the Presidio Park bridge overcrossing. CHP said the driver stayed on scene and is not suspected of driving under the influence.

Several hours later at 6 a.m. on Thursday, CHP said a driver in a SUV hit and killed a 23-year-old man on I-5 near West Hawthorne Street approaching downtown.

On Sept. 14, CHP reported another pedestrian died after a car hit them on state Route 94, near 25th Street.

Earlier this month on the 9th, CHP reported a 25-year-old driver hit and killed a man who was walking in between the lanes on I-8.

For several years, California has seen the most pedestrian deaths in the country. The California Office of Traffic Safety found that pedestrian fatality rate in California is 25% higher than the national average.

The Governors Highway Safety Association found that California recorded 958 deaths in 2021. That is down 6% when the state recorded 1,026 deaths.

Some safety tips for people out walking: wear bright-colored clothes, carry a flashlight at night, always walk on the sidewalks, look before you cross the street.

Safety tips for drivers: follow the speed limit, look out for pedestrians, stop at crosswalks.

An important tip for both drivers and walkers: stay sober, make eye contact with driver or walker. And avoid being on your phone, so you can fully pay attention.