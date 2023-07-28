SAN DIEGO — The ramp from westbound state Route 52 to northbound Interstate 805 is closed due to a fatal traffic collision, according to Caltrans.

The incident was reported near Kearny Mesa around 12 p.m. According to law enforcement on scene, the incident involved two separate crashes.

First, a sedan and a semi-truck got in a minor fender bender, authorities said. When the driver of the sedan got out to talk to the semi-truck driver, a third vehicle not involved in the initial crash struck them on the roadway.

The driver of the sedan was declared dead on scene by medical personnel. No other injuries have been reported in the incident.

The right lane along the northbound I-805 south of Governor Drive is also closed as a result of the crash. Currently, at least two lanes are open to traffic on the freeway.

A SigAlert has been issued for the area, with traffic reportedly backed up to Exit 21 at Balboa Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.