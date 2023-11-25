SAN DIEGO — A crash on State Route 78, just west of Weekend Villa Road near Ramona, prompted authorities to close both westbound and eastbound lanes Saturday morning.

Caltrans announced the closure at 8:12 a.m.

According to Cal Fire San Diego, crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash at 7:34 a.m. A vehicle was found in a ditch in the area.

A Sigalert from California Highway Patrol noted the incident was fatal.

Caltrans announced all lanes reopened to traffic at 10:49 a.m.

There are no further details at this time. FOX 5 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.