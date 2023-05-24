CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Chula Vista, prompting road closures in the area, authorities said.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, a call came in around 6 a.m. reporting a traffic collision on the 700 Block of E Street. Responding officers found a man described to be in his 50s unconscious behind the wheel.

CVPD says the man was removed from the vehicle and life-saving measures were then performed by Chula Vista Fire Department personnel. Despite their efforts, authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene of the crash. His identity has not yet been released.

According to a preliminary investigation by CVPD, the man was traveling westbound on E Street at a high rate of speed when for unknown reasons he veered into an oncoming left turn pocket in the 700 Block of E Street and struck a vehicle waiting to make a left turn.

Authorities say the driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. The nature of this person’s injuries, if any, is unclear at this time.

E Street from Woodlawn Avenue to the Interstate-5 overpass is closed in both directions while the Traffic Bureau investigates the fatal collision.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.