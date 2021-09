SAN DIEGO — Police are asking drivers to avoid an area in Kearny Mesa following a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating in the 8100 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near Mercury Street. Westbound lanes will be closed for the next few hours and motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

