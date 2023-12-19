SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — Multiple lanes of the northbound Interstate 5 through San Ysidro were closed off Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was fatally struck by several vehicles, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported just after 3:10 a.m. in the far right lane of the highway near the exit at Dairy Mart Road. According to CHP Sgt. Kyle Johnson, the pedestrian, described as an adult male, had entered the lane, where he was struck by a vehicle.

After the collision, the motorist pulled off the freeway and into an Arco Gas Station to call authorities. Before officers arrived on scene, CHP said several additional cars struck the pedestrian after the initial collision.

“At this time, we’re still conducting the investigation, but we do believe additional vehicles struck the pedestrian after he was initially hit,” Johnson said. “Several vehicles did pull over and our officers contacted those individuals.”

According to Johnson, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

At this stage of the investigation, it is unknown if the pedestrian was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Inebriation has been ruled out as a contributing factor for the drivers that struck him, Johnson said.

A SigAlert was issued around 5 a.m. for prolonged traffic delays through the area. According to CalTrans San Diego, the right three lanes of the highway were blocked off for CHP’s investigation and clean-up of the incident.

All lanes were reopened just after 7 a.m., Caltrans said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“We’re just asking motorists to give extra time this morning for their commute,” Johnson said. “Just be patient with us while we get the roadway open and drive safe.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.