SAN DIEGO — A fatal car crash Tuesday near the U.S.-Mexico border has prompted a portion of a major freeway to shut down, authorities said.

Around 8:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision on northbound Interstate 5 at West San Ysidro Boulevard in San Ysidro, according to California Highway Patrol’s dispatch. San Diego fire officials confirmed a pedestrian had been fatally struck by a vehicle in either the first or second lane.

All lanes on northbound I-5 at Via De San Ysidro have been blocked due to the traffic collision, California Department of Transportation tweeted at 8:57 p.m.

No other information was provided by first responders.

