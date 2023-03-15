PINE VALLEY, Calif. — A 61-year-old man died after a solo rollover crash in Pine Valley on Interstate 8 that the rain could have contributed to, California Highway Patrol said.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a grey Chrysler sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed in one of the eastbound lanes on I-8. Just east of Springs Road, the driver of the vehicle lost control and veered toward the right shoulder of the road, subsequently overturning several times.

The driver was ejected from the Chrysler as the car rolled, CHP said. Emergency responders attempted life saving measures, but was ultimately pronounced dead on scene due to his injuries.

While what exactly caused the driver to lose control has not been determined by CHP, the agency said it was actively raining when the driver lost control and could play a factor in the crash.

Driving under the influence has not yet been ruled out as a contributor to the accident by investigators.

The driver has not been identified by authorities, however, CHP said the 61-year-old was a resident of Yuma, Arizona.