SAN DIEGO — The family of two sisters, who were killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Bay Terraces neighborhood on Mother’s Day morning, spoke to FOX 5 about their loved ones.

Daniel Jimenez, the husband of 25-year-old Elizabeth Higuera Cano, says he’s having a hard time accepting the fact his wife is gone, let alone the fact it happened on Mother’s Day.

“A beautiful person inside and out and I know that she’s impacted a lot of people. Talking to friends, I just found out she was four weeks pregnant. She was trying to celebrate Mother’s Day,” Jimenez said. “She’s really an amazing mom and wife, my soulmate and the best person I could ask for to be with.”

Elizabeth and her 23-year-old sister Jazmin Higuera Cano were killed by a hit-and-run driver around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Two other friends in the car with them were injured, but survived.

Jimenez speaks of Liz being bold, saying she was an artist, supportive of his career in the Navy and above all else, a loving mother.

Speaking about Jazmin, he mentions her fun spirit and loyalty.

“She was a great support for my wife when I couldn’t be there and for that I’m forever grateful,” Jimenez said.

Their brother also shared the kind of women they were.

“I really loved their personality. They were so outgoing and happy, very positive. Honestly they were motivation to me, I looked up to them,” Alvaro Higuera said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Liz and Jazmin’s family with funeral arrangements.

The family is in disbelief, but thankful they have a chance for some closure. Several hours after the crash, police announced 53-year-old Tony Garcia of San Diego had turned himself in.

“I’m glad he turned himself in so that we don’t have to keep looking and have that doubt of who it was, but they took a lot from us and our family,” Jimenez said.

Garcia faces charges of felony hit and run and two counts of vehicular man slaughter. He’s due to make his first appearance in court Wednesday.