3 killed, 18 hurt when bus rolls on North County freeway
Fallen power poles trigger road closure

EL CAJON, Calif. — Police shut down two blocks to traffic in El Cajon Saturday afternoon after fallen power poles were reported in the area.

Broadway was shut down between Cherrywood Way and North Anza Street at about 4 p.m., though lanes on nearby North Mollison Avenue remained open around the area, El Cajon police said.

San Diego Gas & Electric was called out to address the incident, which officials said was caused by a car crash.

The closure was expected to remain in effect until about 7 a.m. Sunday, with power outages possible in the area.

