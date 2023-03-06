SAN DIEGO — A two-vehicle crash in Fallbrook early Monday morning resulted in roadway closures to extract the driver of one of the vehicles, North County Fire Protection District said.

Crews were dispatched to the scene of the accident, near the intersection of South Mission Road and Rockycrest Road, a little after 6 a.m.

North County Fire officials said that a Toyota 4Runner and a Honda Element were involved in the T-bone style collision that trapped the driver of the Element.

The driver was extricated and flown to Palomar Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Lanes were closed along Mission Road while crews worked to rescue the driver, slowing down traffic in the area. The roadway was fully cleared at 6:53 a.m.

Weather has been ruled out as a contributing factor in the accident. There is no additional information yet on what led to the crash.