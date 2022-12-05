SAN DIEGO — The northbound and southbound express lanes of Interstate 15 are shutting down during the work week night hours, said Caltrans in a press release.

Caltrans said the express lane closures on I-15 will be from State Route 78 to State Route 163 Tuesday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The closure is all to repair gore points on 10 direct access lanes, as well as add wrong-way driver infrastructure.

All the main lanes of I-15 will remain open during this express lane closure.

For more info on I-15 express lanes, including who can use them, click here.

Caltrans is reminding drivers to watch out for any highway workers and moving equipment during the work.