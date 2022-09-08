SAN DIEGO — An explosive device was found Thursday by a California Department of Transportation worker on a San Diego freeway, authorities said.

Around 11:14 a.m., a Caltrans worker on cleanup duty reported of a possible explosive device on Interstate 15 southbound from the Miramar Road on-ramp, California Highway Patrol Officer Jesse Matias with the California Highway Patrol stated in a release.

When officers arrived on scene, they closed the on-ramp and ordered a shelter-in-place to the surrounding businesses, according to CHP.

The San Diego Fire Department Bomb Squad was able to detonate the device, confirming that it did contain explosive materials.

No injuries were reported by authorities.