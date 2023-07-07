SAN DIEGO — Those traveling through the Hillcrest area on State Route 163 and Interstate 8 should anticipate some road work Friday night, according to Caltrans.

Motorists may encounter out of direction travel as crews work on the pedestrian bridge that crosses the southbound SR-163/6th Avenue off-ramp. This bridge connects to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

Caltrans says the eastbound I-8 connector ramp to southbound SR-163 — which includes the eastbound Hotel Circle south on-ramp and the southbound SR-163/6th Avenue off-ramp — will close Friday at 9 p.m. until Saturday at 7 a.m.

Detours to follow during this time include the following:

— Eastbound I-8 motorists will be detoured to the northbound SR-163 connector ramp, then to the Friars Road West off-ramp, and then drivers will turn right to the southbound SR-163 on-ramp.

— Southbound SR-163/6th Avenue motorists should exit at the Washington Street East off-ramp to 4th Avenue and turn right for Scripps Mercy Hospital or left for Hillcrest.

Caltrans says traffic delays may occur during these timeframes. Officials have encouraged travelers to plan ahead and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

For real-time traffic information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, Caltrans has advised motorists to check their QuickMap.

Caltrans has also asked motorists to watch for workers while driving in this area.