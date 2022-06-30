SAN DIEGO — A woman was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for driving while intoxicated in a 2020 crash that killed four pedestrians, including two children, police said.

Ashley Rene Williams, 28, was found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder and one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, Captain Kevin Toth of Escondido Police Department stated in a press release Thursday.

The deadly collision happened on May 5, 2020, when Williams was driving on San Pasqual Valley Road near Oak Hill Drive and her car hit a 50-year-old woman, 33-year-old man and two boys, according to Lt. Scott Walters. The two boys were brothers and the woman was the boys’ grandmother, while the man was believed to have been dating the children’s mother.



“This is an incredibly tragic case where four innocent people lost their lives,” said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. “The defendant was on probation from a drug DUI conviction when she made the selfish and deadly choice to get high and drive. While today’s sentence is just, nothing will take away the pain of the victims’ friends and family.”

Williams was arrested on multiple counts of murder and vehicular manslaughter on June 4, 2022.