A portion of Texas Street in Mission Valley will be closed in Mission Valley due to repairs. (KSWB graphic)

SAN DIEGO — A portion of a Mission Valley road will be closed for three days as city crews repair erosion damages from recent storms.

The northbound lanes of Texas Street will be blocked off from 6 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, according to city officials.

City crews will be reconstructing the stormwater channel near Texas Road which was eroded by recent rain.

Anyone driving to this area will be detoured to Adams Avenue and then Interstate 805.