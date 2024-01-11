ENCINITAS, Calif. — Addressing the biking emergency declared by councilmembers for the City of Encinitas has led to a push for new safety measures across the North County town.

New protected bike lanes, new striping, signage, and school entrances have all been earmarked for the new bike safety plan.

At the city council meeting, not a single person fought to delay the fresh safety plan with everyone in agreement to continue to push for more bike access and more bike safety improvements.

“While change is always a challenge, I think it’s change this city is ready for,” said Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz.

Sante Fe Drive has received $3 million in state funding because of recent accidents and close calls. This comes as bike and e-bike crashes have been on the rise near the high school.

City and state elected officials are trying to bring the number of crashes to zero.

“It’s the crossings, it’s the width of the sidewalk, it’s how they connect with each other, it’s really a whole redo of the high school,” said California State Sen. Catherine Blakespear.

Traffic calming measures have already started and more will become visible in the coming weeks.