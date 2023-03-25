Motorists can expected Interstate 8 closures in El Cajon Sunday through Thursday, said Caltrans.

Officials say construction crews will close the La Mesa Boulevard on-ramp and Severin Drive on-ramp to eastbound I-8 from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. on those days.

Caltrans also confirmed two right lanes of northbound State Route 125 to eastbound I-8 connector will be closed during that same timeframe.

Residents in the area may hear truck and beeping from construction vehicles.

Additional information on this project can be found here.

For real-time traffic information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, Caltrans has advised motorist to check their QuickMap.

According to the department, the result of this project will give motorists a smoother ride, support efficient goods movement, reduce future maintenance and construction efforts, and ensure safe travel.