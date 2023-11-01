POWAY, Calif. — The rider of an electric tricycle was fatally struck by a vehicle in Poway on Monday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Poway Sheriff’s Station responded to a call around 5 p.m. reporting a collision between a vehicle and a tricycle along Camino Del Norte near World Trade Drive.

The investigation revealed a 65-year-old man was riding his electric tricycle in traffic lanes on westbound Camino Del Norte when he was struck by a 47-year-old woman driving a 2021 Mercedes-Benz SUV, authorities explained.

The bicyclist was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries, SDSO confirmed. His identity has not been released at this time.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (STAR) was requested to the scene to assist with the collision investigation. Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact STAR Investigator Donald Westfall at (858) 513-2800.