The intersection where a man was seriously injured Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A man was seriously injured Monday after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter, police said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the crash happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Zion Avenue and Delbarton Street in the Allied Gardens neighborhood.

A 36-year-old man was riding an electric scooter southbound on Delbarton Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the Zion Avenue intersection, SDPD Watch Commander John Buttle said in a news release.

At that time, a 53-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on Zion Avenue.

According to police, the scooter driver rode in front of the Camry and was hit in the intersection.

The scooter rider was transferred to a nearby hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Buttle said.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the collision was asked to contact SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7800 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.